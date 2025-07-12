Sign up
Previous
Photo 671
A View I Like...
Title says it all! This is a pond we pass by frequently and the one where the swan family has been. No sign of them this day...
Many thanks for your kind comments and favs. All are greatly appreciated!
12th July 2025
12th Jul 25
Barb
ace
@bjywamer
October 1, 2021 Update Hi, all you 365ers! Happy Fall! An update from me is long overdue, so here goes… As of this month we have...
4276
photos
89
followers
105
following
Views
3
Album
Overflow...
Camera
NIKON D5600
Taken
11th July 2025 11:09am
Exif
View Info
Tags
reflections
,
trees
,
summer
,
ponds
,
montana
