Nasturtium Blossoms

Awhile back I posted a photo of this nasturtium which was lush with greenery but not a single bud! After reading up on what the problem might be I learned that the soil in the hanging basket was probably too rich with nitrogen. It took some looking but I finally found bone meal high in potassium content and low in nitrogen. This is what I'm now getting after amending the soil! 😊



