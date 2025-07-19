Previous
Sparrow by bjywamer
Photo 676

Sparrow

Self-explanatory! Many thanks for your visits, comments and favs. All are always much appreciated!
19th July 2025 19th Jul 25

Barb

ace
@bjywamer
October 1, 2021 Update Hi, all you 365ers! Happy Fall! An update from me is long overdue, so here goes… As of this month we have...
185% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Casablanca 🇬🇧 ace
Sweet shot
July 21st, 2025  
Heather ace
A sweet capture, Barb! I really like how the sparrow is framed by the angle of the wood! A lovely soft background to show off the sparrow too! Fav
July 21st, 2025  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact