Photo 680
Ospreys
Don't know if this is the mom and two chicks, or three chicks... Nice to see, whatever the case!
Many thanks for your kind comments and favs. All are always so appreciated!
24th July 2025
24th Jul 25
Barb
ace
@bjywamer
October 1, 2021 Update Hi, all you 365ers! Happy Fall! An update from me is long overdue, so here goes… As of this month we have...
Photo Details
Tags
birds
,
ospreys
,
montana
,
birds of prey
Annie-Sue
ace
I can see there looks like the same problem in this nest that I saw an article about - they make it with plastic rope and things like that and the babies can get caught up in it
July 26th, 2025
