Photo 681
9:25 p.m. View
Such a drastic change from my earlier photo looking this direction!
Many thanks for your kind comments and favs. All are most appreciated!
26th July 2025
26th Jul 25
Barb
@bjywamer
October 1, 2021 Update Hi, all you 365ers! Happy Fall! An update from me is long overdue, so here goes… As of this month we have...
Tags
sky
,
sunset
,
clouds
,
silhouette
,
evening
