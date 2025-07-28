Previous
One-legged Grasshopper by bjywamer
Photo 682

One-legged Grasshopper

Seen on our deck. Took several photos but this one as it climbed an upright post was the best... It was quite tiny!

Many thanks for your kind comments and favs. All are very much appreciated!
28th July 2025 28th Jul 25

Barb

ace
@bjywamer
GaryW
Oh my! He can't hop now.
July 30th, 2025  
Heather ace
Wow! How fascinating! A great shot! Fav
July 31st, 2025  
Christine Sztukowski ace
Nice close-up
July 31st, 2025  
