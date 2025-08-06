Sign up
Previous
Photo 688
Osprey Family
This looks like two adults and only one chick...?
Many thanks for your kind comments and favs. All are very much appreciated!
6th August 2025
6th Aug 25
2
2
Barb
ace
@bjywamer
October 1, 2021 Update Hi, all you 365ers! Happy Fall! An update from me is long overdue, so here goes… As of this month we have...
Photo Details
Views
4
Comments
2
Fav's
2
Album
Overflow...
Camera
NIKON D5600
Taken
6th August 2025 11:21am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
birds
,
summer
,
ospreys
,
birds of prey
Christine Sztukowski
ace
Beautiful capture
August 7th, 2025
Bucktree
ace
The osprey build their nests in the strangest places. I watch one down at the coast that was very similar to the one you posted. It was built so well and could withstand harsh winds.
August 7th, 2025
