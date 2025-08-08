Sign up
Previous
Photo 690
Garage Decor
Saw this on the back of my sister-in-law's garage when we were there for her baptism in their above ground pool. I thought it was very pretty!
Many thanks for your kind comments and favs. All are very much appreciated!
8th August 2025
8th Aug 25
Barb
ace
@bjywamer
October 1, 2021 Update Hi, all you 365ers! Happy Fall! An update from me is long overdue, so here goes… As of this month we have...
Tags
decoration
,
metal
