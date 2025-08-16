Sign up
Night Descends...
I love our sunset skies lately, even though our view from here at the house is somewhat obstructed.
Many thanks for your kind comments and favs. All are most appreciated!
16th August 2025
Barb
ace
@bjywamer
October 1, 2021 Update Hi, all you 365ers! Happy Fall! An update from me is long overdue, so here goes… As of this month we have...
Overflow...
NIKON D5600
16th August 2025 8:47pm
sky
sunset
clouds
evening
silhouettes
Heather
ace
Gorgeous, Barb! I love the colours, the sweep of the clouds and the silhouettes! Everything comes together beautifully! Fav
August 19th, 2025
