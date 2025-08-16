Previous
Night Descends... by bjywamer
Photo 695

Night Descends...

I love our sunset skies lately, even though our view from here at the house is somewhat obstructed.

Many thanks for your kind comments and favs. All are most appreciated!
16th August 2025 16th Aug 25

Barb

ace
@bjywamer
October 1, 2021 Update Hi, all you 365ers! Happy Fall! An update from me is long overdue, so here goes… As of this month we have...
190% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Heather ace
Gorgeous, Barb! I love the colours, the sweep of the clouds and the silhouettes! Everything comes together beautifully! Fav
August 19th, 2025  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact