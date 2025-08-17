Sign up
Previous
Photo 696
Feeling Secure!
Pippi is often seen sleeping in this box we brought into the house a few weeks ago. I can't even remember what was in it! LOL He obviously feels very safe and secure there. Cats are so entertaining!
Many thanks for your kind comments and favs. All are very much appreciated!
17th August 2025
17th Aug 25
1
0
Barb
ace
@bjywamer
October 1, 2021 Update Hi, all you 365ers! Happy Fall! An update from me is long overdue, so here goes… As of this month we have...
689
690
691
692
693
694
695
696
Photo Details
Views
5
Comments
1
Album
Overflow...
Camera
NIKON D5600
Taken
14th August 2025 8:40am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
animals
,
pets
,
cats
,
felines
Babs
ace
Sw so sweet, cats love boxes don't they. Being a retired military family, we had to be so careful not to pack our cat in the boxes when we moved. ha ha.
August 20th, 2025
