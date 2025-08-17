Previous
Feeling Secure! by bjywamer
Photo 696

Feeling Secure!

Pippi is often seen sleeping in this box we brought into the house a few weeks ago. I can't even remember what was in it! LOL He obviously feels very safe and secure there. Cats are so entertaining!

Many thanks for your kind comments and favs. All are very much appreciated!
Barb

Sw so sweet, cats love boxes don't they. Being a retired military family, we had to be so careful not to pack our cat in the boxes when we moved. ha ha.
August 20th, 2025  
