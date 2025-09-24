Previous
Is Fall Here? by bjywamer
Is Fall Here?

Saw these few turned leaves while in town. Not a whole lot of color round and about so far... I'm looking forward to more indicators that Fall has truly arrived! 😊

Many thanks for your kind comments and favs. All are very much appreciated!
24th September 2025 24th Sep 25

Barb

ace
@bjywamer
Heather ace
A beautiful capture of these turning leaves in the sunlight, Barb! I have noticed that in the last few days we have gone from maybe 2 percent to 10 percent (or more) of leaves having turned. This is just my informal and subjective survey :-), but I think we are well on the way now.
September 25th, 2025  
Carole Sandford ace
Well it’s a beautiful start!
September 25th, 2025  
Shirley ace
Lovely colours
September 26th, 2025  
