Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 705
Is Fall Here?
Saw these few turned leaves while in town. Not a whole lot of color round and about so far... I'm looking forward to more indicators that Fall has truly arrived! 😊
Many thanks for your kind comments and favs. All are very much appreciated!
24th September 2025
24th Sep 25
3
1
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Barb
ace
@bjywamer
October 1, 2021 Update Hi, all you 365ers! Happy Fall! An update from me is long overdue, so here goes… As of this month we have...
4411
photos
93
followers
92
following
193% complete
View this month »
698
699
700
701
702
703
704
705
Latest from all albums
306
1187
704
1619
1620
1621
1188
705
Photo Details
Views
6
Comments
3
Fav's
1
Album
Overflow...
Camera
NIKON D5600
Taken
24th September 2025 9:51am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
leaves
,
trees
,
autumn
,
seasons
Heather
ace
A beautiful capture of these turning leaves in the sunlight, Barb! I have noticed that in the last few days we have gone from maybe 2 percent to 10 percent (or more) of leaves having turned. This is just my informal and subjective survey :-), but I think we are well on the way now.
September 25th, 2025
Carole Sandford
ace
Well it’s a beautiful start!
September 25th, 2025
Shirley
ace
Lovely colours
September 26th, 2025
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Contact
close
365 Project
close