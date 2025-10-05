Sign up
Photo 709
Hawk
Haven't seen so many hawks lately, so I was happy that this one didn't immediately take flight.
Many thanks for your kind comments and favs. All are most appreciated!
5th October 2025
5th Oct 25
0
0
Barb
ace
@bjywamer
October 1, 2021 Update Hi, all you 365ers! Happy Fall! An update from me is long overdue, so here goes… As of this month we have...
4434
photos
93
followers
93
following
194% complete
Views
6
Album
Overflow...
Camera
NIKON D5600
Taken
4th October 2025 4:00pm
Exif
Sizes
Privacy
Public
Flashback
Tags
hawk
,
birds of prey
