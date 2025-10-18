University of Montana Football

I was invited to join our grandson for today's football game at the University he is attending. This is looking down the field from our seats in the north end zone. I love football, so it was fun to get to go, even though the day started out quite cold. But, by halftime we we shedding our heavy jackets! ☺️ The only difficult part for me was the distances we had to walk, both before and after the game. Still, it was great to spend time with our grandson! And we won! 😁



Many thanks for your kind comments and favs. All are always so appreciated!