Previous
Photo 713
View From Home...
Many thanks for your kind comments and favs. All are most appreciated!
27th October 2025
27th Oct 25
3
3
Barb
ace
@bjywamer
October 1, 2021 Update Hi, all you 365ers! Happy Fall! An update from me is long overdue, so here goes… As of this month we have...
photos
followers
following
195% complete
View this month »
Photo Details
Views
Comments
Fav's
Album
Overflow...
Camera
NIKON D5600
Taken
27th October 2025 5:51pm
Exif
Sizes
Privacy
Public
Flashback
Tags
autumn
,
scenery
,
october
,
montana
,
dixon
Annie-Sue
ace
Nice light!
October 28th, 2025
Christine Sztukowski
ace
Beautiful lighting
October 28th, 2025
Heather
ace
A super shot, Barb! I love the light on the top of the mountain and the dramatic grey clouds overhead! Fav
October 28th, 2025
