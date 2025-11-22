Previous
Buck and Doe in the Montana Countryside by bjywamer
Photo 721

Buck and Doe in the Montana Countryside

It was nice to see both of these deer in proximity to each other.

Many thanks for your kind comments and favs. All are most appreciated!
22nd November 2025 22nd Nov 25

Barb

ace
@bjywamer
October 1, 2021 Update Hi, all you 365ers! Happy Fall! An update from me is long overdue, so here goes… As of this month we have...
197% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact