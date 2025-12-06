Fruit Basket

This lovely fruit basket was sent to cheer Ken while he is in the hospital. Sadly, he can't eat anything in it at present because they had him on a soft foods only diet. For those who may not know, Ken fell in his workshop December 2nd and lost all leg strength. He had to go to the emergency room and they admitted him since he wasn't able to use his legs at all! He is not going to make it home for Christmas. Is probably looking at back fusion surgery, then time in a rehab, and about six months for full recovery. Prayers are appreciated!



Many thanks for your kind comments and favs. All are always so appreciated!