Home Away From Home!

St. Luke's hospital in Ronan (half an hour from our home) has been hubby, Ken's, fulltime home away from home since the evening of December 2nd following a fall in his workshop from which he could not get up. It's been the place I have spent anywhere from 4-6 hours of each day, as well. We are thankful he didn't hit his head nor break any bones, certainly. However, he is facing back surgery and rehab to restrengthen his legs. We learned today that the surgery may not happen until December 30th. So, unless something changes, Ken will be here at St. Luke's for another two weeks before transferring to Community Hospital in Missoula for the surgery. "One day at a time, sweet Jesus, that's all we're asking from you!"



