Photo 725
Amazing Light!
The sky and mountains lit by the setting sun were beautiful beyond words tonight as I was leaving Ronan!
Many thanks for your kind comments and favs. All are very much appreciated!
19th December 2025
19th Dec 25
Barb
ace
@bjywamer
October 1, 2021 Update Hi, all you 365ers! Happy Fall! An update from me is long overdue, so here goes… As of this month we have...
4507
photos
92
followers
92
following
Overflow...
Jitterbug Smart4
19th December 2025 4:37pm
sky
,
sunset
,
clouds
,
mountains
