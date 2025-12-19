Previous
Amazing Light! by bjywamer
Photo 725

Amazing Light!

The sky and mountains lit by the setting sun were beautiful beyond words tonight as I was leaving Ronan!

Many thanks for your kind comments and favs. All are very much appreciated!
19th December 2025 19th Dec 25

Barb

ace
@bjywamer
October 1, 2021 Update Hi, all you 365ers! Happy Fall! An update from me is long overdue, so here goes… As of this month we have...
198% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact