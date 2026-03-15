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Previous
Photo 729
Our Neighbor's Storage Shed...
Just a photo to document the only real snow we had this winter. This is looking across part of our backyard toward the fence separating our property from hers.
Many thanks for your kind comments and favs. All are very appreciated!
15th March 2026
15th Mar 26
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Barb
ace
@bjywamer
October 1, 2021 Update Hi, all you 365ers! Happy Fall! An update from me is long overdue, so here goes… As of this month we have...
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Photo Details
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Camera
NIKON D5600
Taken
14th March 2026 9:01am
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snow
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winter
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backyard
Christine Sztukowski
ace
Looks like a Christmas scene, Lovely
March 22nd, 2026
Heather
ace
A really pretty snowy scene, Barb! But wow- in March! Fav
March 22nd, 2026
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