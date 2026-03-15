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Our Neighbor's Storage Shed... by bjywamer
Photo 729

Our Neighbor's Storage Shed...

Just a photo to document the only real snow we had this winter. This is looking across part of our backyard toward the fence separating our property from hers.

Many thanks for your kind comments and favs. All are very appreciated!
15th March 2026 15th Mar 26

Barb

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@bjywamer
October 1, 2021 Update Hi, all you 365ers! Happy Fall! An update from me is long overdue, so here goes… As of this month we have...
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Christine Sztukowski ace
Looks like a Christmas scene, Lovely
March 22nd, 2026  
Heather ace
A really pretty snowy scene, Barb! But wow- in March! Fav
March 22nd, 2026  
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