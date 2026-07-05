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Previous
Photo 731
Fireworks #3
Our closest neighbors always set off fireworks 4th of July evening for about three hours. I wasn't able to get good photos but will post the three I did manage to capture.
5th July 2026
5th Jul 26
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Barb
ace
@bjywamer
October 1, 2021 Update Hi, all you 365ers! Happy Fall! An update from me is long overdue, so here goes… As of this month we have...
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NIKON D5600
Taken
4th July 2026 10:28pm
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fireworks
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4th of july
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