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Fireworks #3 by bjywamer
Photo 731

Fireworks #3

Our closest neighbors always set off fireworks 4th of July evening for about three hours. I wasn't able to get good photos but will post the three I did manage to capture.
5th July 2026 5th Jul 26

Barb

ace
@bjywamer
October 1, 2021 Update Hi, all you 365ers! Happy Fall! An update from me is long overdue, so here goes… As of this month we have...
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