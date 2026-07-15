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Bison Range Black Bear by bjywamer
Photo 732

Bison Range Black Bear

We saw this bear fairly early in our day's visit to the Bison Range. He was quite a distance from us, so I cropped the photo to bring him in closer.

Many thanks for your kind comments and favs. All are very encouraging! 😊
15th July 2026 15th Jul 26

Barb

ace
@bjywamer
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Heather ace
Wow! I'm glad you were "quite a distance" from this one! How wonderful to see him (for you and for us). A great shot, Barb! Fav
July 24th, 2026  
Marj ace
Fantastic sighting.
July 24th, 2026  
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