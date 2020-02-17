Previous
A Poem by bjywamer
189 / 365

A Poem

I love this plaque that I brought home following my mom's memorial service back in 2013. I think it may have been a gift she had given her own mom? I wish I could send a text to Heaven and ask her! It hangs on my bedroom wall.
17th February 2020 17th Feb 20

Barb

@bjywamer
I am 65, a grandma to three lively boys, and have lived in the Interior of Alaska since 1987.
BeckyJo ace
When that be great if we could do that?! Very special memento.
February 17th, 2020  
mittens (Marilyn) ace
This is wonderful.
February 17th, 2020  
