A Poem
I love this plaque that I brought home following my mom's memorial service back in 2013. I think it may have been a gift she had given her own mom? I wish I could send a text to Heaven and ask her! It hangs on my bedroom wall.
17th February 2020
17th Feb 20
2
0
Barb
ace
@bjywamer
I am 65, a grandma to three lively boys, and have lived in the Interior of Alaska since 1987. During the majority of that...
719
photos
32
followers
55
following
51% complete
View this month »
Tags
b&w
,
art
,
mementos
,
for2020
BeckyJo
ace
When that be great if we could do that?! Very special memento.
February 17th, 2020
mittens (Marilyn)
ace
This is wonderful.
February 17th, 2020
