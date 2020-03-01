Sign up
Pink? lol for rainbow2020
Honestly couldn't find anything pink in my world until I looked down at my feet later in the day and saw...the tiniest bit of pink! lol :-) Oh, well...tomorrow is another day and maybe I'll find something red to photograph!
1st March 2020
1st Mar 20
Barb
@bjywamer
I am 65, a grandma to three lively boys, and have lived in the Interior of Alaska since 1987.
Tags
shoes
feet
sneakers
rainbow2020
mittens (Marilyn)
ace
Pink can be hard to find. Good eye, Barb, and a good one for pink.
March 2nd, 2020
Barb
ace
@mittens
:-) Thanks, Marilyn!
March 2nd, 2020
