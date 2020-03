Orange, Day 3

Just emptied this small flowerpot of a dead plant this morning; and, once I had cleaned it up, I realized I didn't have to hunt any further for something orange to photograph for day 3 of rainbow2020. :-) After a month of taking mainly black and white photos, I am finding it challenging to find subjects having the suggested color for the day. Maybe it will help me be more observant of my surroundings?