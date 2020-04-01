Previous
Next
My choice for 30-shots2020 by bjywamer
232 / 365

My choice for 30-shots2020

We'll give it a go... Mu husband is already making suggestions for various shots of this cute little teddy! lol
1st April 2020 1st Apr 20

Barb

ace
@bjywamer
I am 65, a grandma to three lively boys, and have lived in the Interior of Alaska since 1987. During the majority of that...
63% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise