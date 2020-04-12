Previous
Next
Eat Healthy! by bjywamer
243 / 365

Eat Healthy!

Naturally, we all want to stay healthy during this global coronavirus crisis. Teddy wants to remind us to eat well; but he says we should give ourselves permission for a bit of "comfort food", as well. Happy Easter, everyone!
12th April 2020 12th Apr 20

Barb

ace
@bjywamer
I am 65, a grandma to three lively boys, and have lived in the Interior of Alaska since 1987. During the majority of that...
66% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

amyK ace
Happy Easter, Barb. Teddy looks well supplied. :)
April 13th, 2020  
Milanie ace
Cute - and hope it's been a Happy Easter.
April 13th, 2020  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise