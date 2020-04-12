Sign up
Eat Healthy!
Naturally, we all want to stay healthy during this global coronavirus crisis. Teddy wants to remind us to eat well; but he says we should give ourselves permission for a bit of "comfort food", as well. Happy Easter, everyone!
12th April 2020
12th Apr 20
Barb
ace
@bjywamer
I am 65, a grandma to three lively boys, and have lived in the Interior of Alaska since 1987. During the majority of that...
960
photos
38
followers
63
following
Tags
food
,
teddy
,
bears
,
30-shots2020
amyK
ace
Happy Easter, Barb. Teddy looks well supplied. :)
April 13th, 2020
Milanie
ace
Cute - and hope it's been a Happy Easter.
April 13th, 2020
