Previous
Next
Teddy Says, "Plant A Garden!" by bjywamer
247 / 365

Teddy Says, "Plant A Garden!"

If it's the right time of the year and you have some space, why not plant a garden? It doesn't need to be large. You could even do some container gardening. It's a great way to spend some time out in the fresh air and help curb the "cabin fever" blues! Gardening is a positive way to express a hopeful outlook and expectation for the future. What gives you hope today? Our friends here at 365 are giving us that gift with every beautiful photo they post and kind comment they make! Thanks, friends! :-)
16th April 2020 16th Apr 20

Barb

ace
@bjywamer
I am 65, a grandma to three lively boys, and have lived in the Interior of Alaska since 1987. During the majority of that...
67% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise