Teddy Says, "Plant A Garden!"

If it's the right time of the year and you have some space, why not plant a garden? It doesn't need to be large. You could even do some container gardening. It's a great way to spend some time out in the fresh air and help curb the "cabin fever" blues! Gardening is a positive way to express a hopeful outlook and expectation for the future. What gives you hope today? Our friends here at 365 are giving us that gift with every beautiful photo they post and kind comment they make! Thanks, friends! :-)