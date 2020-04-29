Lazy Teddy

Teddy realizes that he may have come across as a highly ambitious and exceptionally busy bear over the last month. However, he doesn't want anyone to be misled; so today he has chosen to show just how relaxed and lazy he can be. It seemed a good day, at nearly 70 degrees F, to just spend time lying in the grass and gazing up at the clouds. Teddy's favorite leisure-time activity is looking for animal shapes and other imagined things in big, fluffy cumulus clouds.Today's clouds were not that kind, however, so Teddy simply enjoyed doing nothing lying in that green, green grass. lol