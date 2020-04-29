Previous
Lazy Teddy by bjywamer
260 / 365

Lazy Teddy

Teddy realizes that he may have come across as a highly ambitious and exceptionally busy bear over the last month. However, he doesn't want anyone to be misled; so today he has chosen to show just how relaxed and lazy he can be. It seemed a good day, at nearly 70 degrees F, to just spend time lying in the grass and gazing up at the clouds. Teddy's favorite leisure-time activity is looking for animal shapes and other imagined things in big, fluffy cumulus clouds.Today's clouds were not that kind, however, so Teddy simply enjoyed doing nothing lying in that green, green grass. lol
29th April 2020 29th Apr 20

Barb

Casablanca ace
Oh Teddy, you remind me of my childhood! I used to lie on the grass on the fields with my brother and paint pictures in the clouds and we would do the same on our garden front lawn at night to talk about the star constellations. So long ago now and he is long gone, but such a lovely memory. Big smiles at Teddy.
April 29th, 2020  
