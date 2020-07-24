Sign up
Life Flight
This life flight helicopter was getting ready to take off as we passed the hospital in Ronan today. Prayed for the person to safely reach their destination and to receive effective treatment for whatever their condition might be.
24th July 2020
24th Jul 20
Barb
ace
@bjywamer
I am 65, a grandma to three lively boys, and have lived in the Interior of Alaska since 1987.
Album
Themes, Challenges, etc.
Camera
NIKON D5600
Taken
24th July 2020 8:49am
Tags
hospital
,
helicopter
,
lifeflight
,
scenesoftheroad-22
