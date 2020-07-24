Previous
Life Flight by bjywamer
285 / 365

Life Flight

This life flight helicopter was getting ready to take off as we passed the hospital in Ronan today. Prayed for the person to safely reach their destination and to receive effective treatment for whatever their condition might be.
