RAINBOW2021 - Orange by bjywamer
332 / 365

RAINBOW2021 - Orange

Yes, it's for horses and, no, we don't have a horse. A friend recommended it for our own aches and pains and most of the reviews we read were from folks who used it on themselves! It actually is pretty effective! :-)
9th March 2021 9th Mar 21

Barb

