Previous
Next
361 / 365
Montana Pastoral Scene
Don't know what is growing in the distance but hope this qualifies for landscape-39...
29th May 2021
29th May 21
0
0
Barb
ace
@bjywamer
I am 65, a grandma to three lively boys, and have lived in the Interior of Alaska since 1987. During the majority of that...
1895
photos
59
followers
82
following
98% complete
View this month »
354
355
356
357
358
359
360
361
Latest from all albums
140
617
88
141
361
215
472
618
Photo Details
Views
4
Album
Themes, Challenges, etc.
Camera
NIKON D5600
Taken
29th May 2021 3:39pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
cattle
,
reflections
,
scenic
,
swans
,
montana
,
landscape-39
