Photo 372
Ken, In His Element
Ken spends a lot of time in his workshop. Here he is holding a whirligig he made some time ago of a bear fishing. I always marvel at his creativity!
23rd June 2022
23rd Jun 22
Barb
ace
@bjywamer
October 1, 2021 Update Hi, all you 365ers! Happy Fall! An update from me is long overdue, so here goes… As of this month we have...
Photo Details
Tags
family
,
men
,
husbands
,
workshops
,
people-withastory
