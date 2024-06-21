Previous
Nasturtiums by bjywamer
Nasturtiums

My favorite every year for my hanging baskets. Soon to have brightly-colored flowers! :-)

Many thanks for your visits, comments, and favs. All very appreciated!
21st June 2024 21st Jun 24

Barb

ace
@bjywamer
Heather ace
I like the simplicity of your composition, Barb! And yes, this will look amazing with the flowers! Fav
June 23rd, 2024  
