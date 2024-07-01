Previous
"Every Cloud Has A Silver Lining" by bjywamer
"Every Cloud Has A Silver Lining"

This cloudscape made me think of the title I gave it. However, it also made me think of Laura Story's song entitled Blessings. So, it's my offering for the current song title challenge. Here is the link to it if you wish to take a listen:

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=7C0wBMSp2IY&list=RD7C0wBMSp2IY&start_radio=1
1st July 2024

Barb

Casablanca
Nice dramatic layers
July 2nd, 2024  
Heather
A perfect title for this stunning cloud capture! Fav
July 2nd, 2024  
Carole Sandford
Certainly looks like it here! Nice drama too.
July 2nd, 2024  
