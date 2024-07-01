Sign up
Previous
Photo 414
"Every Cloud Has A Silver Lining"
This cloudscape made me think of the title I gave it. However, it also made me think of Laura Story's song entitled Blessings. So, it's my offering for the current song title challenge. Here is the link to it if you wish to take a listen:
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=7C0wBMSp2IY&list=RD7C0wBMSp2IY&start_radio=1
1st July 2024
1st Jul 24
3
1
Barb
ace
@bjywamer
October 1, 2021 Update Hi, all you 365ers! Happy Fall! An update from me is long overdue, so here goes… As of this month we have...
3284
photos
68
followers
87
following
Photo Details
Views
5
Comments
3
Fav's
1
Album
Themes, Challenges, etc.
Camera
NIKON D5600
Taken
1st July 2024 6:36am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
sky
,
clouds
,
songtitle-107
Casablanca
ace
Nice dramatic layers
July 2nd, 2024
Heather
ace
A perfect title for this stunning cloud capture! Fav
July 2nd, 2024
Carole Sandford
ace
Certainly looks like it here! Nice drama too.
July 2nd, 2024
