Photo 426

Greetings From...

This is the oldest of the two bars in Dixon and sits on the highway directly behind our home. It doesn't seem to get much business. We were told when we moved here that the owner (now passed away) had alienated quite a few folks... The long sign out front is new.It was never called "historic" before, that we know of. Maybe thy are hoping it will draw in more customers?

I will also post, in my Overflow album, the sign for the newer and much busier bar along the highway right here in Dixon!

6th September 2024

Photo Details

Christine Sztukowski
Photo certainly tell a story
September 6th, 2024  
