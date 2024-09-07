Greetings From...My Tiny Town!

Yesterday I showed a less attractive and reputable photo from our town. Today's photo reflects what Dixon is known for quite far and wide in our state... Dixon melons! These melons are grown on large properties on the outskirts of our little community. But, when in season, they are in great demand. They are trucked to Farmer's Markets and groceries in many locations. Interestingly, until last year we couldn't buy them right here in Dixon! (we have no grocery or even a mini-mart). Finally they pulled in a container and turned it into a seasonal outlet right along the highway and a stone's throw from our home. These melons (they grow a wide variety) are famously delicious! However, I haven't even bought one this season, as they can be a bit pricey. Hope you enjoy another peek at our location here in Montana!



