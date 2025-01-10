Sign up
Previous
Photo 431
Montana Winter
I love barns so, of course, had to get this photo.
Many thanks for your visits, comments, and favs. All are so appreciated!
10th January 2025
10th Jan 25
4
3
Barb
ace
@bjywamer
October 1, 2021 Update Hi, all you 365ers! Happy Fall! An update from me is long overdue, so here goes… As of this month we have...
3806
photos
82
followers
101
following
Tags
snow
,
winter
,
barns
,
montana
,
landscape-74
Joan
ace
This really depicts winter Montana, Barb. I also love barn shots. Beautiful job! Fav.
January 11th, 2025
mittens (Marilyn)
ace
Beautiful shot.
January 11th, 2025
Jo
ace
Wow. That looks cold but beautiful
January 11th, 2025
Bucktree
ace
Beautiful barn and winter scene. Love the mountain in the background.
January 11th, 2025
