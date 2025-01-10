Previous
Montana Winter by bjywamer
Photo 431

Montana Winter

I love barns so, of course, had to get this photo.

Many thanks for your visits, comments, and favs. All are so appreciated!
10th January 2025 10th Jan 25

Barb

@bjywamer
Joan ace
This really depicts winter Montana, Barb. I also love barn shots. Beautiful job! Fav.
January 11th, 2025  
mittens (Marilyn) ace
Beautiful shot.
January 11th, 2025  
Jo ace
Wow. That looks cold but beautiful
January 11th, 2025  
Bucktree ace
Beautiful barn and winter scene. Love the mountain in the background.
January 11th, 2025  
