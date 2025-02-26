Previous
Redwinged Blackbird by bjywamer
Photo 434

Redwinged Blackbird

I was surprised and encouraged to see this red-winged blackbird already in February, as it usually is an indicator of Spring being just around the corner! Surely hoping that is the case!

Heather ace
That was exactly my reaction, Barb, when I saw your photo! A lovely capture, too, with your blurry soft background and the blackbird showing its coloured wing bar! Fav
March 2nd, 2025  
