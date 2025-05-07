Previous
Found In Missoula.... by bjywamer
Photo 437

Found In Missoula....

I haven't been participating in No Mow May because my hubby likes to keep our lawn cut short. Saw this along a sidewalk in town today. I imagine the bees are loving it! 😁

Many thanks for your visits, comments, and favs. All are much appreciated!
7th May 2025 7th May 25

Barb

ace
@bjywamer
October 1, 2021 Update Hi, all you 365ers! Happy Fall! An update from me is long overdue, so here goes… As of this month we have...
119% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact