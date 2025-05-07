Sign up
Previous
Photo 437
Found In Missoula....
I haven't been participating in No Mow May because my hubby likes to keep our lawn cut short. Saw this along a sidewalk in town today. I imagine the bees are loving it! 😁
Many thanks for your visits, comments, and favs. All are much appreciated!
7th May 2025
7th May 25
Barb
ace
@bjywamer
Photo Details
Views
6
Album
Themes, Challenges, etc.
Camera
NIKON D5600
Taken
7th May 2025 12:04pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
nomowmay-25
