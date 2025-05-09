Sign up
Previous
Photo 439
A Great Old Car, Strange Passenger...
Saw this at Walmart parking lot awhile back and wanted a photo of the car. It wasn't until I go home and uploaded the photo that I saw the "passenger". Lol Would love to know the story behind that!
Many thanks for your visits, comments, and favs. All are very much appreciated!
9th May 2025
9th May 25
Barb
ace
@bjywamer
October 1, 2021 Update Hi, all you 365ers! Happy Fall! An update from me is long overdue, so here goes… As of this month we have...
Photo Details
Views
1
Album
Themes, Challenges, etc.
Camera
NIKON D5600
Taken
13th April 2025 2:04pm
Tags
cars
,
antiques
,
sixws-156
