Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 449
Iris Surprise
This bi-color iris just bloomed in my smallest flower bed. Decided to turn it into a half and half!
Many thanks for your visits, kind comments, and favs. All are very much appreciated!
20th May 2025
20th May 25
2
2
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Barb
ace
@bjywamer
October 1, 2021 Update Hi, all you 365ers! Happy Fall! An update from me is long overdue, so here goes… As of this month we have...
4119
photos
88
followers
103
following
123% complete
View this month »
442
443
444
445
446
447
448
449
Latest from all albums
1102
632
446
1517
1103
447
448
449
Photo Details
Views
7
Comments
2
Fav's
2
Album
Themes, Challenges, etc.
Camera
NIKON D5600
Taken
20th May 2025 9:26am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
flower
,
irises
,
mayhalf-2025
Christine Sztukowski
ace
Yes a very beautiful surprise
May 20th, 2025
Pat Knowles
ace
Lovely half & half……I like iris, I have some just coming into bud! They just appeared a couple of years ago.
May 20th, 2025
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Contact
close
365 Project
close