Iris Surprise by bjywamer
Photo 449

Iris Surprise

This bi-color iris just bloomed in my smallest flower bed. Decided to turn it into a half and half!

20th May 2025 20th May 25

Barb

Christine Sztukowski ace
Yes a very beautiful surprise
May 20th, 2025  
Pat Knowles ace
Lovely half & half……I like iris, I have some just coming into bud! They just appeared a couple of years ago.
May 20th, 2025  
