Ringneck Pheasant by bjywamer
Ringneck Pheasant

Taken awhile back. Hard to capture photos of these as they typically move so quickly and are normally seen in tall grasses.

21st May 2025

Barb

ace
@bjywamer
Heather ace
Beautiful colours popping up in the grasses! I think you got a good shot here, Barb! Fav
May 21st, 2025  
