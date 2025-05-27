Sign up
Previous
Photo 456
NoMow? No Grazing, Either?
Apparently, nobody told our neighbor's sheep that it is NoMoMay! Lol They'll have this empty lot "mowed" down in no time ! ☺️
Many thanks for your visits, comments, and favs. All are greatly appreciated!
27th May 2025
27th May 25
1
0
Barb
ace
@bjywamer
October 1, 2021 Update Hi, all you 365ers! Happy Fall! An update from me is long overdue, so here goes… As of this month we have...
4150
photos
88
followers
104
following
Tags
sheep
,
livestock
,
nomowmay-25
Jo
ace
Love this they are really enjoying themselves
May 27th, 2025
