Half Trellis/Half Honeysuckle

Loving this in our backyard! The honeysuckle (planted on each end of this trellis, which holds a swing Ken made) is finally begining to grow to the top. My thoughts when choosing it was that it eventually would grow clear across the top, creating an arbor of sorts... Trusting I will live to see that a reality! ☺️



