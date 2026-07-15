Previous
Next
Berry Picking by bjywamer
Photo 463

Berry Picking

This week I got to go to the Bison Range with my brother and his family who are visiting from Kentucky. We saw lots of wildlife but a highlight was when we had stopped along the road to view a bison and I suddenly heard a rustling in the bushes only a few feet from where I sat! It was this 🐻!! At first, all we could see was his head. Then he decided to climb higher in the bush and I took this photo. Right afterward, he fell to the ground into the gully and high brush and we saw no more of him!

Many thanks for your kind comments and favs..All are always so appreciated!
15th July 2026 15th Jul 26

Barb

ace
@bjywamer
October 1, 2021 Update Hi, all you 365ers! Happy Fall! An update from me is long overdue, so here goes… As of this month we have...
127% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact