Berry Picking

This week I got to go to the Bison Range with my brother and his family who are visiting from Kentucky. We saw lots of wildlife but a highlight was when we had stopped along the road to view a bison and I suddenly heard a rustling in the bushes only a few feet from where I sat! It was this 🐻!! At first, all we could see was his head. Then he decided to climb higher in the bush and I took this photo. Right afterward, he fell to the ground into the gully and high brush and we saw no more of him!



Many thanks for your kind comments and favs..All are always so appreciated!