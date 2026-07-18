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Previous
Photo 464
Mom And Baby Whitetail Deer
These two came right into the yard at the vacation rental where my brother and his family are staying while here in Montana. A real bonus!
Many thanks for your kind comments and favs. All are very much appreciated!
18th July 2026
18th Jul 26
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Barb
ace
@bjywamer
October 1, 2021 Update Hi, all you 365ers! Happy Fall! An update from me is long overdue, so here goes… As of this month we have...
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14th July 2026 4:43pm
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