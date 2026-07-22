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Previous
Photo 467
Whitetail Doe
I think this is the same doe I already photographed that has the twin fawns... Same location. Just a bit later!
Many thanks for your kind words say. All are always so appreciated!
22nd July 2026
22nd Jul 26
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Barb
ace
@bjywamer
October 1, 2021 Update Hi, all you 365ers! Happy Fall! An update from me is long overdue, so here goes… As of this month we have...
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14th July 2026 6:07pm
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