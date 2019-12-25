Previous
Decade Of Pictures 2013 by bkbinthecity
Photo 3028

Decade Of Pictures 2013

Continuing with my look back on the past decade.

1. Melody took this picture of me walking in the
River Valley. I then edited it for a challenge
at the time.

2. We got dressed up and went to Starbucks on
our 30th Wedding Anniversary.

3. Some berries on a tree in the river valley
during the fall

4. Melody's cousin puppy Princess Abbey.

Merry Christmas everyone.
Tomorrow a look at 2014.
bep
Lovely memories.
December 25th, 2019  
