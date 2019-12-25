Sign up
Previous
Next
Photo 3028
Decade Of Pictures 2013
Continuing with my look back on the past decade.
1. Melody took this picture of me walking in the
River Valley. I then edited it for a challenge
at the time.
2. We got dressed up and went to Starbucks on
our 30th Wedding Anniversary.
3. Some berries on a tree in the river valley
during the fall
4. Melody's cousin puppy Princess Abbey.
Merry Christmas everyone.
Tomorrow a look at 2014.
25th December 2019
25th Dec 19
1
0
bkb in the city
@bkbinthecity
Hi my name is Brian and my wife is Melody. I am now into the nineth year of my project We live in Edmonton, Alberta...
bep
Lovely memories.
December 25th, 2019
