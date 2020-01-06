Previous
I took this picture from the fourth level of the parkade l was at this morning. Here you can see the steeple of Sacred Heart Church in the distance
bkb in the city

Hi my name is Brian and my wife is Melody. I am now into the nineth year of my project We live in Edmonton, Alberta...
Wendy ace
I see two steeples but I assume you mean the one in the centre where you can see a bit of the church as well!
January 7th, 2020  
