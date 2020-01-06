Sign up
Photo 3040
The View
I took this picture from the fourth level of the parkade l was at this morning. Here you can see the steeple of Sacred Heart Church in the distance
6th January 2020
6th Jan 20
bkb in the city
@bkbinthecity
Hi my name is Brian and my wife is Melody. I am now into the nineth year of my project We live in Edmonton, Alberta...
1
1
365
SM-A505W
6th January 2020 11:51am
Tags
skyline
cityscape
Wendy
ace
I see two steeples but I assume you mean the one in the centre where you can see a bit of the church as well!
January 7th, 2020
