Photo 3046
The Rectory
This house was built the same year as the Sacred Heart church but for a fraction of the cost. It only cost $8,000 to build.
Although it still belongs to the church it no longer serves as a rectory but rather it is used for weekly programs
12th January 2020
12th Jan 20
bkb in the city
@bkbinthecity
Hi my name is Brian and my wife is Melody. I am now into the nineth year of my project We live in Edmonton, Alberta...
house
architecture
building
