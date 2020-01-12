Previous
Next
The Rectory by bkbinthecity
Photo 3046

The Rectory

This house was built the same year as the Sacred Heart church but for a fraction of the cost. It only cost $8,000 to build.
Although it still belongs to the church it no longer serves as a rectory but rather it is used for weekly programs
12th January 2020 12th Jan 20

bkb in the city

@bkbinthecity
Hi my name is Brian and my wife is Melody. I am now into the nineth year of my project We live in Edmonton, Alberta...
834% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise